Jazz lead from tip to buzzer, finish SLC Summer League with win over Spurs

On Monday the Jazz were ice cold and lost. On Tuesday they were lukewarm and won.

And on Wednesday they were on fire (in the first quarter, at least), jumping out to a quick 16-point lead and holding on for an 84-81 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to cap off the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League.

San Antonio had a chance to tie it at the end, but an off-balance 3-point attempt by Lonnie Walker IV banked harmlessly off the backboard as the final buzzer sounded.

Miye Oni (17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block) and Jarrell Brantley (16 points, six rebounds, one steal)—two of Utah's three second round picks—led the way for the Jazz, while center Willie Reed added 14 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the win.

Oni made his first five shots—four threes and a coast-to-coast layup—while Brantley drove into the lane for a vicious left-handed dunk and then hit nothing but net on a corner three.

Walker IV scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, including a pull-up three that cut the deficit to three midway through the final period. Reed, though, answered with a layup in traffic and then a putback dunk to push Utah's lead back to seven.

Spurs center Drew Eubanks added 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Both teams finished the week with a 2-1 record, and both are headed to Las Vegas to participate in the NBA Summer League, which begins on Friday.

Notable

Stanton Kidd (11 points) and Austin Hollins (11 points, three 3-pointers) also scored in double figures for the Jazz. ... San Antonio's two first round draft picks—Luka Samanic (No. 19 pick) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29 pick)—did not play. ... Jazz point guard Jairus Lyles suffered a sprained foot late in the first half and did not return to the game. ... Utah's Tony Bradley and Justin Wright-Foreman (rest) did not play. ... Utah outrebounded San Antonio 44-38. ... The Jazz shot 11-for-31 (35.5 percent) from beyond the arc. The Spurs shot 7-for-17 (41.2 percent). ... Quinndary Weatherspoon (13 points) and Thomas Robinson (12 points, nine rebounds, two steals) also scored in double figures for San Antonio.