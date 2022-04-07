Jazz to Honor Carlos Boozer’s Tenure with the Franchise

The Utah Jazz will honor the Jazz career of former player Carlos Boozer on Friday, April 8 against Phoenix. Boozer will be recognized on-court during the third quarter of the game to celebrate his contributions to the organization.

Boozer will hold a media availability in room 145 at 6:15 p.m. Media members are encouraged to attend or join via zoom.

In addition to his on-court recognition, Boozer will help host a Jazz Youth Camp, meet with select fans and join the Jazz TV broadcast.

Boozer spent six seasons with the Jazz from 2004-10, appearing in 354 games (340 starts), averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34.0 minutes per contest. He was named an All-Star in consecutive seasons (2007and 2008) during his time with the Jazz, also being named to the All-NBA Third team following the 2007-08 season.

He helped Utah to four-straight playoff appearances, playing in 44 postseason games as a Jazzman, owning averages of 20.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, assisting the Jazz in making the Western Conference Finals in 2007.