Jazz Fit 30 Day Challenge

The Utah Jazz, along with University of Utah Health, want to encourage fans of all ages to get Jazz FIT!

The Jazz FIT Healthy Habits Challenge is a 30-day program that promotes overall wellness. Participants track daily consumption of water, fruits and vegetables, and physical activity. Each day, participants will also choose one healthy habit to complete. The healthy habits cover the three pillars of wellness: nutrition, fitness and mental health. Small daily changes to your routine can add up quickly for a healthier and happier you. Download the adult or youth version of the tracker below and get started today!

Adult Tracker

Youth Tracker