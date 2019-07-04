Grizzlies notch wire-to-wire win over Cavs at the SLC Summer League

The Grizzlies tipped off Day 3 of the Salt Lake City Summer League with a wire-to-wire 81-68 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Memphis outscored Cleveland in each quarter en route to the 13-point win.

Keenan Evans caught fire off the bench for the Grizzlies, scoring a game-high 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting (including 3-for-4 from three). The 22-year-old guard, who played for the NBA G League's Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) last season, added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 18 minutes.

Yuta Watanabe (12 points, nine rebounds), John Konchar (11 points, eight rebounds) and Julian Washburn (10 points, two 3-pointers) also scored in double figures in the win.

Naz Mitrou-Long, who played 14 games for the Jazz and 32 games for the SLC Stars last season, led the Cavaliers with 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Long was Cleveland's leading scorer this week, averaging 15.0 points over three games.

Jalen Hudson (10 points) was the only other Cleveland player to score in double figures.

Memphis went 2-1 this week, while Cleveland dropped all three of its games. Both teams are scheduled to play in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which begins this Friday.

Notable

Memphis outscored Cleveland 38-20 in the paint. ... Memphis shot 41.9 percent. Cleveland shot 36.7 percent. ... The Grizzlies outrebounded the Cavaliers 47-29. ... Both teams made 10 3-pointers.