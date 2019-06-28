Get Fit for 3v3 — Upper Body Mobility
BANDED FACE PULL (3 SETS 10 REPS)
- Stand upright with back straight
- Grab a band on each end
- Pull ends away from each other extending arms out
- Mid band should come toward face or chest
SINGLE ARM – EXTERNAL ROTATION (3 SETS 10 REPS)
- Wrap resistance band around a fixed object
- Grab a handle in each hand an turn laterally to fixed object
- Hold inside hand stable and with outside hand bent at elbow externally rotate hand away from body
SINGLE ARM – INTERNAL ROTATION (3 SETS 10 REPS)
- Wrap resistance band around a fixed object
- Grab a handle in each hand an turn laterally to fixed object
- Hold outside hand stable and with inside hand bent at elbow internally rotate hand across body
BILATERAL SHOULDER FLEXION (2X 30 SEC HOLD)
- Hold stick or PVC pipe with both hands
- Keep elbows together and hands wide
- Bring elbows up towards head and place on a hard surface
- Hold
SHOULDER INTERNAL ROTATION (2 SETS 10 REPS)
- Hold stick or PVC pipe in front with both hands
- One hand with palm forward and the opposite hand with the palm facing back
- With palm facing back rotate in and down at shoulder joint
- Then push out at the bottom
- Rotate back
- Slow controlled motion
NEXT UP: