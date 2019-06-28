Get Fit for 3v3 — Upper Body Mobility

Posted: Jun 28, 2019

BANDED FACE PULL (3 SETS 10 REPS)

  • Stand upright with back straight
  • Grab a band on each end
  • Pull ends away from each other extending arms out
  • Mid band should come toward face or chest

SINGLE ARM – EXTERNAL ROTATION (3 SETS 10 REPS)

  • Wrap resistance band around a fixed object
  • Grab a handle in each hand an turn laterally to fixed object
  • Hold inside hand stable and with outside hand bent at elbow externally rotate hand away from body

SINGLE ARM – INTERNAL ROTATION (3 SETS 10 REPS)

  • Wrap resistance band around a fixed object
  • Grab a handle in each hand an turn laterally to fixed object
  • Hold outside hand stable and with inside hand bent at elbow internally rotate hand across body

BILATERAL SHOULDER FLEXION (2X 30 SEC HOLD)

  • Hold stick or PVC pipe with both hands
  • Keep elbows together and hands wide
  • Bring elbows up towards head and place on a hard surface
  • Hold

SHOULDER INTERNAL ROTATION (2 SETS 10 REPS)

  • Hold stick or PVC pipe in front with both hands
  • One hand with palm forward and the opposite hand with the palm facing back
  • With palm facing back rotate in and down at shoulder joint
  • Then push out at the bottom
  • Rotate back
  • Slow controlled motion

Tags
Jazz, Jazz-Fit

Related Content

Jazz

Jazz-Fit

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter