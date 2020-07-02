Ed Davis & Coach Quin's Super Satisfying Smoothies
Ed's Ingredients
- 2 cups frozen mixed berries
- Liquid of choice (coconut water/almond milk/orange juice/water or combination of the four)
Ed's Instructions
- Place all ingredients into the blender. Blend. Enjoy!
Coach Quin's Ingredients
- 3/4 bag frozen spinach and 5 oz fresh spinach
- Handful of kale
- 1-2 fresh or frozen bananas
- 2 scoops vanilla protein powder
- Juice from 1 lemon
- Grated peel from 2 oranges
- Fruit from those 2 oranges
- 2 cups frozen mixed berries
- 1/2 cup aloe juice
- 2 tbsp Udos oil (3-6-9 blend) -or- Bulletproof xct oil
- 2 tbsp flax seed
- 1 tbsp bee pollen
- 1-2 handfuls of ice
- Liquid of choice (coconut water/almond milk/orange juice/water or combination of the four)
Coach Quin's Instructions
- Place all ingredients into the blender. Fill with liquid to approx. the top of the mound.
- Blend on high 2-3 minutes or until you see the color is consistent from top to bottom.
- Smoothie is good for a day in the fridge.
Notes
Serves 3-4
