Ed Davis & Coach Quin's Super Satisfying Smoothies

Ed Davis & Coach Quin | 07.02.2020

Ed's Ingredients

  • 2 cups frozen mixed berries
  • Liquid of choice (coconut water/almond milk/orange juice/water or combination of the four)

Ed's Instructions

  1. Place all ingredients into the blender. Blend. Enjoy!

Coach Quin's Ingredients

  • 3/4 bag frozen spinach and 5 oz fresh spinach
  • Handful of kale
  • 1-2 fresh or frozen bananas
  • 2 scoops vanilla protein powder
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • Grated peel from 2 oranges
  • Fruit from those 2 oranges
  • 2 cups frozen mixed berries
  • 1/2 cup aloe juice
  • 2 tbsp Udos oil (3-6-9 blend) -or- Bulletproof xct oil
  • 2 tbsp flax seed
  • 1 tbsp bee pollen
  • 1-2 handfuls of ice
  • Liquid of choice (coconut water/almond milk/orange juice/water or combination of the four)

Coach Quin's Instructions

  1. Place all ingredients into the blender. Fill with liquid to approx. the top of the mound.
  2. Blend on high 2-3 minutes or until you see the color is consistent from top to bottom.
  3. Smoothie is good for a day in the fridge.

Notes

Serves 3-4

Click here for more recipes!

Tags
Davis, Ed, Snyder, Quin, Jazz, Cookbook
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter