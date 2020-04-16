Drive & Dish: USA, Utah Royals soccer star Amy Rodriguez on overcoming adversity, postponing the Olympics, and fighting for equality in women's sports

Amy Rodriguez’s trophy case is filled with gold medals, a World Cup, national championships and MVP awards. But the Utah Royals’ star forward wants more.

On this week’s episode of Georges Niang’s Drive & Dish, Rodriguez discusses her journey through professional soccer, her future aspirations, battling for equality with the U.S. women’s national soccer team, the postponement of the Olympic games, and the difficulties and joys of life during Covid-19.

Hop in with the Minivan and enjoy another Drive & Dish.

EPISODE RUNDOWN:

Intros

1:00 — The life of an athlete during Covid-19

5:30 — Hobbies

7:00 — Balancing family and soccer

9:30 — Fighting through adversity and recovering from pregnancies and serious knee injuries

13:30 — Social issues and the U.S. women’s national soccer team

15:40 — Representing the U.S.A. and the postponement of the Summer Olympics

19:00 — Advice for young athletes

21:30 — Adding to her trophy case

23:00 — Amy’s spirit vehicle

