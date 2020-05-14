‘Do 5’ with 5 For The Fight in May

The Utah Jazz’s jersey patch partner, 5 For The Fight—the movement inviting everyone to give $5 for the fight against cancer— is inviting fans to join the “Do 5 Challenge."

May is 5 For The Fight Month which culminates in the “Do 5 Challenge,” a global, virtual event where people do “5” of any activity, such as 500 jumping jacks, 500 sit-ups, 50 burpees, 5 virtual exercise classes, cycle for 50 miles, or running a socially-distant 5K.

Who: Everyone

What: Pledge a “5”related activity for the month of May

When: The whole month, but post to social media your “Do 5 Challenge” May 15 - 16

Where: Virtually! Wherever you are!

How:

• Give $5 by signing up at 5ForTheFight.org/5k

• Do 5 of any activity (or 50, 500, etc.)

• Nominate 5 people to do the same by tagging on social media #5ForTheFight

The “Do 5 Challenge” invites those who register to donate $5 to cancer research in honor of someone they know who has fought or is fighting cancer, and to nominate 5 people to join them. This year, the goal is to have 5,000 people participate. To date, people have registered from more than 45 countries—including Australia, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Singapore and Thailand.

Anyone can register at 5ForTheFight.org/5k where they will receive an electronic bib and virtual medal upon completion. Participants can track their 5K runs or walks using the Your Virtual Race app. All are encouraged to post their “Do 5 Challenge” on social media using the hashtag #5ForTheFight on May 15 and 16, 2020 though the challenge runs through the entire month of May.