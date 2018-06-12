Complete Jazz 2018 Summer League Schedule Released

The Utah Jazz announced today the team’s complete 2018 summer league schedule. The Jazz will be the host team for the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League on July 2, 3 and 5 in downtown Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The team will then head to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, a 12-day, 82-game event at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

The Utah Jazz Summer League is a six-game, four-team event. Teams will play each other once, with the Jazz opening against the San Antonio Spurs on July 2 before playing the Memphis Grizzlies, owners of the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, on July 3. Utah wraps up the week in Salt Lake City facing the Atlanta Hawks, who own the third pick in the NBA Draft, among its two other first-round selections (No. 19 and 30) on July 5.

Utahjazz.com will be the online home for comprehensive coverage of all Summer League activities. Fans can visit utahjazz.com/summerleague and follow @UtahJazzSL on twitter for game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and more.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League. Lower bowl tickets will be available at $8 for a one-day pass or $15 for a three-day pass. A one-day pass provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at www.utahjazzsummerleague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

The Jazz will also participate in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, marking the fifth-straight year the team will travel to Las Vegas. Utah will play the Portland Trail Blazers on July 7. The Jazz will then face the New York Knicks on July 8 before playing the Miami Heat on July 10 in the team’s final game of the preliminary round. The teams will then be seeded in a tournament, which runs through July 17. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

Tickets for the 2018 NBA Summer League are also on sale now, and fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Utah’s summer league roster and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Utah Jazz Complete Summer League Schedule

*all game times in Mountain Standard Time