Coach Snyder’s Delicious Ice Cream Pie

Quin Snyder | 05.02.2020

Ingredients

  • 1 carton of Vanilla or Vanilla Bean ice cream
  • 20-30 Oreo cookies
  • 1 stick of butter (room temperature)
  • 1 bottle of Smucker’s Magic Shell chocolate topping

Instructions

  1. Allow ice cream to soften, then scoop all of the ice cream out of the carton and into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Stir softened ice cream with spatula. Set aside.
  3. Put 20-30 Oreo cookies into a blender. Blend for a few seconds allowing cookies to crumble, but leaving a few big chunks.
  4. Place the Oreo cookie crumbs into another mixing bowl and add the softened stick of butter.
  5. Mix together using a spoon, spatula, or hands if necessary.
  6. Grease a pie plate. Transfer Oreo cookie-butter mixture into the pie plate. Form pie crust.
  7. Add softened ice cream on top of the Oreo cookie pie crust.
  8. Place pie in the freezer for 4-6 hours.
  9. After the pie has hardened in the freezer, take it out and add Smucker’s Magic Shell chocolate on top of the ice cream filling.
  10. Wait for Magic Shell to form. Slice up and enjoy!

Notes

Serves 4-5.

