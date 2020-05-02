Coach Snyder’s Delicious Ice Cream Pie
Ingredients
- 1 carton of Vanilla or Vanilla Bean ice cream
- 20-30 Oreo cookies
- 1 stick of butter (room temperature)
- 1 bottle of Smucker’s Magic Shell chocolate topping
Instructions
- Allow ice cream to soften, then scoop all of the ice cream out of the carton and into a large mixing bowl.
- Stir softened ice cream with spatula. Set aside.
- Put 20-30 Oreo cookies into a blender. Blend for a few seconds allowing cookies to crumble, but leaving a few big chunks.
- Place the Oreo cookie crumbs into another mixing bowl and add the softened stick of butter.
- Mix together using a spoon, spatula, or hands if necessary.
- Grease a pie plate. Transfer Oreo cookie-butter mixture into the pie plate. Form pie crust.
- Add softened ice cream on top of the Oreo cookie pie crust.
- Place pie in the freezer for 4-6 hours.
- After the pie has hardened in the freezer, take it out and add Smucker’s Magic Shell chocolate on top of the ice cream filling.
- Wait for Magic Shell to form. Slice up and enjoy!
Notes
Serves 4-5.
