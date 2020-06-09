Brantley's Blazing Homemade Pizza
Ingredients
- 1 lb bag of Trader Joe's Fresh Pizza Dough
- 1/2 jar TJ's Tomato Basil Marinara
- 1/2 to 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese
- 1 cup Spinach, loosely packed, shredded
- Pepperoni, to taste
- Mushrooms, sliced, to taste
- Onions, thin sliced, to taste
- Banana Peppers, to taste
- Garlic Salt, to taste
- All-purpose flour, for smooth rolling and tossing
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
- On a floured surface, toss out or roll pizza dough with a rolling pin. The 1lb dough can be stretched out to 14-18 inches. Once it is to your desired size and thickness, place on a lightly floured baking sheet.
- Next, apply the desired amount of sauce and toppings. It is important to put the spinach under the cheese so that it does not burn.
- Once your masterpiece is ready to bake, place it in the hot oven and set a timer for 7 minutes.
- After 7 minutes, spin the pan 180 degrees and cook for 5-7 more minutes to your desired doneness. Spinning the pan halfway through helps the pizza to cook more evenly.
- Sprinkle on garlic salt and let rest for 5 minutes before cutting.
Notes
Serves 2-3
