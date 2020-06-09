Brantley's Blazing Homemade Pizza

Jarrell Brantley | 06.09.2020

Ingredients

  • 1 lb bag of Trader Joe's Fresh Pizza Dough
  • 1/2 jar TJ's Tomato Basil Marinara
  • 1/2 to 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1 cup Spinach, loosely packed, shredded
  • Pepperoni, to taste
  • Mushrooms, sliced, to taste
  • Onions, thin sliced, to taste
  • Banana Peppers, to taste
  • Garlic Salt, to taste
  • All-purpose flour, for smooth rolling and tossing

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
  2. On a floured surface, toss out or roll pizza dough with a rolling pin. The 1lb dough can be stretched out to 14-18 inches. Once it is to your desired size and thickness, place on a lightly floured baking sheet.
  3. Next, apply the desired amount of sauce and toppings. It is important to put the spinach under the cheese so that it does not burn.
  4. Once your masterpiece is ready to bake, place it in the hot oven and set a timer for 7 minutes.
  5. After 7 minutes, spin the pan 180 degrees and cook for 5-7 more minutes to your desired doneness. Spinning the pan halfway through helps the pizza to cook more evenly.
  6. Sprinkle on garlic salt and let rest for 5 minutes before cutting.

Notes

Serves 2-3

Click here for more recipes!

Tags
Brantley, Jarrell, Jazz, Cookbook
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter