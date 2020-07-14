Ben Maldonado’s Quarantine-Comfort Shepherd’s Pie

Ben Maldonado | 07.14.2020

Ingredients

  • 2.5 lbs ground beef or lamb
  • 5 lbs russet potatoes
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 onion
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 4 Cups Cremini mushrooms
  • 2 Tbsp Tomato paste
  • 3 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Cups Red wine
  • 1 Tbsp Thyme
  • 1 Tbsp Rosemary
  • 2 Cups Chicken Stock
  • Parmesan cheese
  • 2 egg yolks

Instructions

  1. Peel potatoes and cut into fourths. Next, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add salt and potatoes, boil for about 20 minutes, or until fork tender. Strain and let potatoes steam dry for a few minutes.
  2. Separate 2 egg yolks. Set aside.
  3. Grate through a fine cheese grater about a cup of Parmesan cheese. Set aside.
  4. Mash potatoes until smooth, adding yolks, Parmesan, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  5. Place a heavy duty pan with high sides on high heat.
  6. When the pan is hot. Add olive oil to the pan and crumble in the raw ground beef. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned.
  7. Grate the onion and carrot through the large holes on a box grater. Add to the pan.
  8. Add finely grated garlic and the chopped Cremini mushrooms. Cook the mixture until most of the moisture has left the pan.
  9. Make a small well in the bottom of the pan. Then add the tomato paste. Let it fry in the pan for several seconds and begin to combine the ingredients together.
  10. Add red wine and reduce. Add stock and reduce. Then, add a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce.
  11. Remove herbs from the stem and finely chop the rosemary and thyme. Add to the mix. Check for seasoning and adjust according to taste.
  12. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the mix into a baking dish. Top with the mashed potatoes. Grate fresh Parmesan on top and place in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes.

Notes

Serves 4

Click here for more recipes!

Tags
Jazz, Cookbook
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter