Ben Maldonado’s Quarantine-Comfort Shepherd’s Pie
Ingredients
- 2.5 lbs ground beef or lamb
- 5 lbs russet potatoes
- 1 carrot
- 1 onion
- 4 garlic cloves
- 4 Cups Cremini mushrooms
- 2 Tbsp Tomato paste
- 3 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Cups Red wine
- 1 Tbsp Thyme
- 1 Tbsp Rosemary
- 2 Cups Chicken Stock
- Parmesan cheese
- 2 egg yolks
Instructions
- Peel potatoes and cut into fourths. Next, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add salt and potatoes, boil for about 20 minutes, or until fork tender. Strain and let potatoes steam dry for a few minutes.
- Separate 2 egg yolks. Set aside.
- Grate through a fine cheese grater about a cup of Parmesan cheese. Set aside.
- Mash potatoes until smooth, adding yolks, Parmesan, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Place a heavy duty pan with high sides on high heat.
- When the pan is hot. Add olive oil to the pan and crumble in the raw ground beef. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned.
- Grate the onion and carrot through the large holes on a box grater. Add to the pan.
- Add finely grated garlic and the chopped Cremini mushrooms. Cook the mixture until most of the moisture has left the pan.
- Make a small well in the bottom of the pan. Then add the tomato paste. Let it fry in the pan for several seconds and begin to combine the ingredients together.
- Add red wine and reduce. Add stock and reduce. Then, add a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce.
- Remove herbs from the stem and finely chop the rosemary and thyme. Add to the mix. Check for seasoning and adjust according to taste.
- Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the mix into a baking dish. Top with the mashed potatoes. Grate fresh Parmesan on top and place in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes.
Notes
Serves 4
