2018-19 National Anthem Auditions

The Utah Jazz would like to invite you to participate in National Anthem auditions for the 2018-19 NBA season.

The auditions will be held on Friday, September 14th at the Vivint Smart Home Arena (301 S Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) beginning 9:00am-12:00pm. This will be the only day to try out.

Audition order is organized on a first-come, first-served basis. Assigned audition numbers will be given upon registration, and we will be unable to accommodate number switching. The audition is open to the general public, for individuals and/or very small groups (eight people or fewer).

If you cannot make the live audition, a recorded CD version of you singing the anthem may be mailed into Carly Robbins at Vivint Smart Home Arena. All CDs must be received by September 9. It is, however, strongly suggested that you attend the live audition.

Mail to:

Utah Jazz National Anthem Auditions

C/O Carly Robbins

301 W. South Temple

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Or submit via email to:

crobbins@utahjazz.com

All participants in the audition will be notified by email whether they have been invited to perform the National Anthem.

Please consider the following when auditioning:

The Utah Jazz require that the National Anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner—with no styling or individual musical interpretation. Please keep in mind that the National Anthem is about honoring America and the men and women who serve, or have served, our country, and not about the individual or small group singing the piece. Please sing the anthem in a straightforward manner with the utmost respect and honor for what the song stands for. If selected, the performer(s) must sing the same version at his/her/their scheduled game in the same manner as at the auditions. Professional attire is required.

For more information, please contact Carly Robbins at (801) 325-2526.

Thank you for sharing your talents with our fans.

FAQ

Can my friends and/or family come watch me audition?

Yes, they are open auditions and anyone is welcome to attend.

When time is the best time come?

The biggest wait is right at 9:00. The best time to come for little or no wait is around 11:00.

Do I need to register ahead of time?

Nope! Just show up.

Do you allow instrumentals?

Yes!

I have a group of 10, can we still audition?

We only book groups of 8 or less. To inquire about having your larger group sing the anthem, please contact mbingham@utahjazz.com.

I can't make it to the live audition, will my email entry really be considered?

Yes, we watch every submission but we do book from the live audition first and if there are remaining slots we refer to the electronic submissions.

What do you look for?

We look for powerful voices that can fill an entire arena. We also love a clear, traditional anthem without any added melodies or notes. (If you are selected to sing and have extra elements in your rendition, you may be asked to change it).

How will I know if I am selected?

You will receive an email.

Can I choose my date?

Unfortunately, no. You will be assigned a date to sing.

When should I send my electronic submission?

Anytime. Though they will not be viewed until the tryout date.

What file format is best when emailing my submission in?

We prefer a link (YouTube, Facebook, etc.) rather than a file.

Is there an age limit?

No, everyone is welcome to audition.

Do you compensate for singing or travel?

No. Each person/group selected to sing will receive 1 game ticket per person, and will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets if needed.

What should I wear to the auditions?

Casual clothing is great, though if you are selected to sing at a game we require business professional dress.

When will I know if I'm selected?

You will be notified by September 28th. If you do not receive any communication from us by that date, regrettably you were not selected.

Will you notify me if I am not selected?

Unfortunately, no. Time does not permit us to notify everyone.