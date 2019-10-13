Charlotte Hornets Waive Joe Chealey And Josh Perkins

October 13, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived guards Joe Chealey and Josh Perkins.

Chealey, who spent the 2018-19 season with the Hornets on a two-way contract, resigned with the Hornets on Aug. 6, 2019. The 6-3 guard appeared in 43 games for the Greensboro Swarm in 2018-19, Charlotte’s G League affiliate, posting averages of 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Chealey appeared in four games with the Hornets during the 2019 MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. The second-year pro played in one preseason game, totaling one point and one rebound in six minutes.

Perkins, who went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, originally signed with the Hornets on Aug. 6, 2019. A five-year player at Gonzaga, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 153 games. The Colorado native spent the 2019 MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League with the Hornets and averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.6 minutes per game over the course of four appearances. The rookie guard has appeared in two preseason games, averaging 1.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game.

After waiving Chealey and Perkins, the Hornets roster stands at 18 players.