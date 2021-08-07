Charlotte Hornets Sign DJ Carton

August 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced that the team has signed DJ Carton. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A 6-2 guard, Carton made 27 appearances during the 2020-21 season with the Marquette Golden Eagles, averaging 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. Over his two-year collegiate career with Marquette and Ohio State, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.0 minutes per game in 47 games.

Born in Pineville, North Carolina, Carton grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa and played at Bettendorf High School. He is set to appear for Charlotte at the MGM Resorts Summer League 2021.

