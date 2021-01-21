Hornets Name Tamara Daniels SVP and General Counsel

January 21, 2021 (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) – Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) announced today that the organization has named Tamara Daniels Senior Vice President & General Counsel. Daniels, who will serve as a part of HSE’s executive leadership team and will advise and counsel across all areas within the organization, will begin her role with the franchise in February.

Daniels joins the Hornets after serving as Vice President & General Counsel of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the organization’s other properties: the Henderson Silver Knights, Henderson Event Center, Lifeguard Arena and City National Arena. Daniels, who started with the Golden Knights in 2017 prior to the team’s inaugural season, played an extensive role in the team’s start up efforts as a member of the leadership team. She was involved in each aspect of the business operations since the team’s inception and was responsible for the team’s government affairs, investor relations, team business agreements (including sponsorship, marketing, ticketing and entertainment production), intellectual property portfolio, risk management, human resources, and large-scale projects supporting growth into new industries and arena developments.

“We are very excited to have Tamara join our organization and be a part of our senior leadership team,” said HSE President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Tamara is a talented and experienced executive who brings a wealth of knowledge in the sports and entertainment industry that will greatly benefit all areas of our organization. I’d like to welcome Tamara, her husband, Jordan, and their family to Charlotte.”

“I am thrilled to join HSE as General Counsel and look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the team’s business units,” said Daniels. “The Hornets have a stellar reputation for their commitment to the community and their team members. The newly launched Social Justice Platform is just one example of the franchise's dedication to crucial initiatives beyond the game that gets me excited. While I will be forever grateful to Bill Foley and the Foley family for the time I spent with the Vegas Golden Knights and its affiliates, joining the Hornets presents an incredible opportunity for me and my husband. We cannot wait to start this new chapter of our lives in Charlotte."

Prior to her role with the Golden Knights, Daniels spent several years working for affiliates of the team under the common ownership of Bill Foley. Beginning in 2013, she served in various legal roles as Associate Counsel for Fidelity National Financial before transitioning to General Counsel for Foley Family Wines and Epic Wines and Spirits in 2016. Following graduation from Georgetown Law in 2005, Daniels served as an Assistant District Attorney in Queens County, NY, where she prosecuted felonies and handled criminal case appellate work before moving to civil practice in big law from 2010-2013. Daniels and her husband, Jordan Wolff (also an attorney), will relocate to Charlotte in the coming weeks.