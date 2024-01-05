From Chicago To Charlotte’s Nest: A Journey Fueled By Basketball, Family And Community

I am from a city steeped in greatness, where the legacy of the greatest basketball player, Michael Jordan, thrived, my journey began. Being raised in Chicago has molded me into an incredible basketball fan. My father, a source of unwavering inspiration and strength, instilled in me a deep reverence for Chicago's basketball legacy, particularly the greatness embodied by Michael Jordan, fostering a bond between us that continues to shape my journey in life. Chicago is the heart of my inspiration and the bond that united my family through countless NBA games instilled in me a deep passion for basketball, community and family. The fusion of these essential elements guided my aspirations to work within a company that honors the values I hold dear.

The NBA Foundation opened a gateway to a lifetime opportunity at only 20 years old, as I was able to take a role with the Charlotte Hornets via the NBA Fellowship. It seemed like a dream come true, and I attribute my swift success to the unwavering dedication and support of my mother, who always believed in my potential. Her guidance echoes in my thoughts every day, serving as a guiding light to navigate the path ahead.

Under the wing of the Hornets, a team bursting with youthful energy and an extraordinary staff, I found myself embraced by warmth and camaraderie. Immersed in an inclusive and diverse work environment, I gained profound insights from the personal stories of my colleagues while sharing my own. My manager, Stafford Braxton, was an exceptional instructor, mentor and manager, shaping me into the professional I am today. I was extremely excited to be included in the press conference with the new owners, Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, as well as attending the LaMelo Ball contract extension. These experiences have been life changing.

The Hornets workplace, adorned with HBCU alumni, resonated with me deeply, leaving an indelible impact on my perspective of the corporate world. This environment is where I envision my future, aspiring to be part of the continued growth and empowerment it embodies.

From the intimate grounds of Benedict College, a smaller HBCU, I have been entrusted with the invaluable knowledge bestowed upon me by the Hornets. I stand proudly as the first representative from my esteemed institution to participate in this transformative program, fueled by the fervent desire to ensure that I am not the last. With determination and gratitude, I am prepared to spread this newfound wisdom to enrich the lives of those who follow me.

In the grand tapestry of life, my fellowship experience with Charlotte has woven together the threads of passion, family, community and ambition, guiding me to a future that resonates with purpose. As I embrace this chapter of my journey, I do so with unyielding determination, steadfast in my commitment to carry the torch of greatness and empower others to realize their dreams. For, in the end, it is not just the dreams we pursue, but the legacy we leave behind for generations to come.