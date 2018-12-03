Player Spotlight: Kelly Olynyk (12/3/18)

Kelly Olynyk just knows how to get the job done in crunch time.

After being one of Miami’s most efficient fourth quarter players last year, Olynyk started to regain his form this past week.

In fact, the 7-footer led the HEAT with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the fourth over the past three games. And while the bulk of those shots came off catch-and-shoot treys, he also sprinkled in a couple finishes inside for good measure.

As a result of his strong play this past week, Olynyk also led Miami with a 33.2 net rating and ranked second on the squad with a 71.3 true shooting percentage during that span.

That’s bonkers.

While Olynyk fared well overall, perhaps his best outing came on Sunday against the Jazz when he scored 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting, grabbed a season-high eight boards and recorded a plus-18 rating.

Take a look back at highlights from that game and more in the video below: