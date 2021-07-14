HEAT To Launch Official Commemorative NFT Collection Titled “15 Strong”

Your Miami HEAT are entering the NFT space with a unique collection of digital memorabilia to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the 2006 Championship. One hundred twenty-seven digital collectibles - including one set of faithful recreations and one set of 8-bit style renderings - will be up for auction and for sale to commemorate the team’s first-ever NBA title.

In partnership with OpenSea, each NFT has been minted onto the Ethereum blockchain in limited supply to verifiably guarantee ownership. Buyers will have the opportunity to own a piece of “digital” HEAT history as well as a piece of tangible HEAT history in the form of a 2006 Championship ring, 2006 Championship banner, and 2021-22 game tickets with select NFT editions.

“The Miami HEAT 15 Strong NFT Collection represents a unique combination of the past and the present,” said Jennifer Alvarez, Vice President of Creative and Digital Marketing of The HEAT Group. “The specially curated 15 NFTs available for auction create exciting opportunities for traditional memorabilia and NFT collectors.”

The auctions and buy now listings will open to the public via OpenSea beginning on July 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST through July 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Buy now pieces will be available until July 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., or while supplies last. Please click here for a preview of the NFTs available for auction or visit NFT.HEAT.com.