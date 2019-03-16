HEAT Honor 2019 Carnival Scholarship Recipients

MIAMI, March 15 – Miami-based Carnival, the Miami HEAT, and Florida Prepaid College Foundation presented local high school students with 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarships during halftime of the Bucks vs. HEAT game tonight. Purchased by Carnival Foundation – the charitable arm of the Carnival Corporation, the scholarships were presented to former students of the HEAT Academy, an after school enrichment program for at-risk youth, who currently participate in an innovative workplace mentoring program sponsored by Carnival, the Miami HEAT and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami. Recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills, community involvement and interviews with representatives from the three participating organizations. Each student also received a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation and Dell.

For the past 17 years, Carnival has purchased Project STARS scholarships from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, representing a collective value of approximately $3.8 million. The Florida Prepaid College Foundation scholarship covers the cost of tuition for two years at a public Florida College followed by two years at a public Florida University. This is the tenth year Carnival’s scholarship recipients are matriculating into college.

Below were the recipients: