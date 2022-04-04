Gameday Rundown: HEAT Host Hornets As Season Nears End

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, April 4 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Court Culture Pride Tee – Now Available

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Rest (Soreness) - Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Knee Irritation) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Hip Flexor; Strain); Charlotte: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Hornets meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami has won all three previous matchups by an average of +12.3 points, and with a win, will sweep the season series.

The HEAT are 70-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

Kyle Lowry has recorded an 8.50 assist-to-turnover ratio (34 assists/four turnovers) over his last four games.

The HEAT has now won at least 50 games for the 10th time in team history, with the previous four times Miami has recorded at least 50 wins, they have been to the NBA Finals, winning the championship twice.

Miami is 27-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 20-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, who is second among all centers in steals per game at 1.43, anchors a HEAT defense that is giving up just 105.2 points per game, the third-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 108.1 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.5 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 24 times this season, posting a 23-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 39.5 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 25.3 percent and centers to 15.8 percent from downtown.