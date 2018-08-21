HEAT Welcome Students Back to School

The Miami HEAT kicked off the 2018-19 school year in Miami-Dade County by welcoming back the students and teachers at Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center on Monday, August 20th. This event was hosted at Dunbar K-8 Center to recognize the 20 years of the HEAT Academy program, which was established during the 1998-1999 school year. HEAT players, Bam Adebayo, Rodney McGruder, Yante Maten and Duncan Robinson, helped distribute school supplies to students as they entered the school cafeteria. The HEAT Experience then hosted a pep rally immediately after. Miami-Dade County Superintendent of Schools, Alberto Carvalho and Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindinghall, Miami Dade County Public Schools, District 2 School Board Member were in attendance.

The Miami HEAT flagship community initiative and afterschool program, HEAT Academy, provides elementary school students with extra exposure to academics, particularly math, reading, writing, and science. With a curriculum geared for success on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) exam, students receive assistance with homework, have a safe place to be when their parents are not available, and learn from positive role models who inspire kids to excel. Since 1999, the Miami HEAT have contributed $4.8 million dollars to benefit HEAT Academy students, for an average annual investment of over $240,000 to education. HEAT Academy is presented by Carnival Foundation and supported by Florida Blue.

“The HEAT Academy is one of our community’s shining jewels,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. “The academy has made a remarkable impact by providing resources to help students achieve academically and personally. Students at schools like Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8 Center benefit from this premier education initiative through academic enrichment in reading, math and science and after-school tutoring. We value our partnership with the HEAT organization – a partnership that gives our children every advantage in the classroom and beyond.”