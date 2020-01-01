Statement from Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck And The Boston Celtics Regarding The Passing Of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern

David was a towering figure whose accomplishments in building the NBA will never be forgotten. His leadership brought the game of basketball to people all over the world and helped change what the NBA could mean to people. His commitment to community service demonstrated how sports can have a positive social impact and transformed how we think of sports. He personally welcomed our Celtics ownership group into the league, and was our close friend for the past 17 years, and we will always be grateful for having known him. On behalf of the Celtics organization, we express our deepest condolences to his wife Dianne, and his sons Andrew and Eric.