Marcus Smart Follows His Heart Back to Boston

BOSTON – One thing had become crystal clear to Marcus Smart by the time he wrapped up his fourth season with the Boston Celtics: he wanted to remain right where he was.

With his rookie contract about to expire, Smart relayed that desire to the media in late May during his postseason exit interview. As it turns out, the organization wanted the exact same thing.

The Celtics signed Smart to a multiyear contract Thursday, granting his wish to stay in the city that has become his second home.

“I want to be in Boston,” Smart said the day after the C’s were eliminated from the Playoffs. “I want to be here. I love this city, I love this team. I love the atmosphere it gives off. I've been here for four years; my heart’s here.”

Throughout those four years, Smart averaged 9.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. His stats, however, haven’t nearly told the whole story of his value.

Smart’s distinguishing feature with the Celtics has been his non-stop hustle that has led to an uncanny ability to make winning plays. Whether he’s throwing his body on top of loose balls, ripping the rock out of an opponent’s hand, or fearlessly flying through the air for an offensive rebound, the 6-foot-4 guard will do anything and everything for the betterment of the team.

As coach Brad Stevens put it early last season, “He’s a guy that figures out ways to win.”

Stevens has become Smart’s biggest fan over the years, constantly gushing about the guard’s tenacity and unselfishness. That’s why the coach was adamant in keeping him on board in the first place.

"Everybody in the building would tell you we would love to have Marcus back,” Stevens told the Boston Herald in mid-June. “Marcus has been great here – a big part of our DNA."

He’s become a big part of the city of Boston’s DNA, as well.

With his relentless, gritty style of play, Smart is a perfect fit for the blue-collar city. On top of that, he has given so much back to Boston through community events and through his YounGameChanger Foundation.

Having such a strong relationship with the city and its citizens also played a part in Smart’s decision to return to the Celtics.

“You want to be around people who you feel comfortable with and you feel like show you the love that you show to them,” said Smart. “And Boston does that.”

Boston has also given Smart the opportunity to shine in his role on the court. He has emerged as one of the most important reserves in the league, largely thanks to his elite defensive skill set that ignites a consistent spark off the bench.

Moving forward, the 24-year-old will look to expand his game even more.

“For my future growth, I’m going to keep working,” said Smart. “I’m going to put everything I have in it, and I think everybody knows that that’s just the type of person I am. I’m going to compete.”

And to his jubilation, he’ll be competing for the team that he loves, in the city that has become a part of him.