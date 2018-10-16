Celtics are Foaming at Their Mouths for Tonight's Opener vs. Philly

BOSTON – The Celtics are officially foaming at the mouths for tonight’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s been 10 days since they’ve seen a jersey other than their own. Yes, the C’s have used that time to their advantage, but they’re more eager than ever to see another color on the court.

“I’m ready to get to it,” said Marcus Morris. “I’m tired of beating on each other for these last 10 days. I’m trying to beat on somebody else.”

The opportunity will arrive at 8 p.m. tonight, when the first jump ball of the NBA season is tossed at TD Garden.

Boston and Philadelphia will open the NBA season in a game that will rehash memories of last season’s postseason matchup between these two teams. The Celtics won that series in convincing fashion, 4-1, and went on to advance to the brink of the NBA Finals.

Morris believes that series will contribute significantly to the atmosphere surrounding tonight’s highly-anticipated matchup.

“I expect there to be a lot of fire, a lot of energy,” he said. “It will be a good game, and I feel like it’s going to be that type of atmosphere, kind of like Playoffs.”

He also expects Philly to carry over some ill will into this matchup after being ousted from last postseason in embarrassing fashion.

“I could see that,” said Morris, “because I know if I was on their side almost getting swept, I would feel some type of way.”

Currently, it’s the Celtics who are feeling some type of way. They don’t just want to play tonight’s game; they need to play tonight’s game. They couldn’t care less who the opponent is, as long as it’s against a color other than green and white.

“I think we’re all just anxious to play somebody else,” said Brad Stevens, “and see where we stand and go from there.”

They've got somebody else lining up on the opposite sideline tonight. The Philadelphia 76ers, loaded with top-three picks Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, are in town to tip this season off in electric fashion.

Game 1 of 82, Celtics versus Sixers, arrives at 8 p.m. tonight on TNT. The Celtics are foaming at their mouths for tip-off. Are you?