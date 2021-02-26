Thompson Eager to See Fans Return to TD Garden Next Month

Tristan Thompson couldn’t hide his excitement Friday afternoon upon learning that his Boston Celtics were only one month away from playing in front of their home crowd at TD Garden once again.

“Three words,” he offered to Celtics.com on the subject. “’Bout flipping time.”

(PS: He didn’t say “flipping.”)

About time is right. On March 8, it will have been a full year since TD Garden has had fans in its seats. On March 23, that streak will finally come to an end for the Bruins, as the arena plans to use that date to begin a safe and gradual re-opening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, starting at 12 percent capacity. Less than one week later, on March 29, that steak will come to an end for the Celtics when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

A statement from TD Garden, the @NHLBruins and the @celtics in response to Governor Baker's announcement regarding reopening the arena to fans. pic.twitter.com/ofcPMa2Xzp — TD Garden (@tdgarden) February 25, 2021

Twelve percent may not sound like much, but for the organization – and particularly for a newcomer like Thompson, who has yet to experience the affect of Celtics Nation being on his side – it means the world.

“That’s one reason I wanted to join this organization, because of how amazing their fans are and their fan base,” Thompson said following shootaround ahead of Friday night’s home matchup against the Indiana Pacers. “Of course, we’re limited to 12 percent, but I know that will be the strongest 12 percent there is in the league cheering for us every night.”

The Celtics have missed such cheers of encouragement this season, as they have gotten off to a rocky start. The coaches and players will be the first to admit that they have brought the majority of their struggles upon themselves, but not having a sea of green and white behind them has certainly been a factor. Bringing that element back into their lives could serve as a significant morale booster.

“Having them back in the arena will bring that extra energy for us,” Thompson said. “It’ll give us that boost that we want and need sometimes during the game.”

The Celtics have never taken their fan base for granted, but they have surely grown to appreciate them more over the course of this pandemic. From their perspective, it was strange playing inside the empty NBA Bubble in Orlando this past summer and fall, and it’s been even eerier playing inside of a vacant TD Garden throughout the first half of this season.

However, that is all soon to change come March 29, when TD Garden will unfold its seats to Celtics fans at 12 percent capacity. And that should only mark the beginning.

“I’m extremely excited,” said Thompson. “And as the weeks and months continue and the virus settles down a little bit and the vaccine gets going, we can get a higher percentage into the arena.”