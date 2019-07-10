Edwards and Boston's System are Match Made in Heaven

LAS VEGAS – Carsen Edwards continues to fill it up in Las Vegas.

Not even a role change could slow him down Tuesday night, as he came off the bench for the first time in Las Vegas and poured in a game-high 23 points to lead the Summer Celtics to a 95-82 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards has now scored 20 or more points during two of Boston’s three Summer League games. He leads the team with a scoring average of 19.0 points per game and he ranks among the top scorers in the entire league. Still, he’s remaining humble while performing at such a high level.

“I just say with such good players like this, when you move the ball well, this puts you in good positions,” Edwards said after the game. “I just stay ready to try to knock down shots. But for the most part, I feel like I’m getting good looks.”

Those looks are being produced by a system that is aligning perfectly with Edwards’ skill set. The Celtics offense relies heavily upon a guard’s ability to move off the ball, and Edwards is doing so at a high level, as head coach Scott Morrison said Tuesday night.

“Just how he can fly around a little bit offensively,” Morrison said of why Edwards fits the system well. “To be able to come off screens, catch-and-shoot really quick, get into the body of the big around the paint and finish. He really uses his body well, given that he’s shorter.”

Edwards is relishing the opportunity to fly around off the ball. He said that the system, combined with the added room to operate on an NBA court, puts him in position to be successful.

“Obviously everybody’s offense is to get you an advantage, but I feel like the quick-hitters we have, the ones we put in, they put us in a good advantage going downhill,” he said. “And also it’s just space. It’s just different from college to the league. It’s just space. So like going downhill, coming off ball screens and things like that, there’s so much space.”

How could Edwards not be loving every second of playing in this league, in this system? It’s producing quality look after quality look for him, both on the perimeter and around the basket.

Edwards is now shooting a 53.9 percent from the field and 48.0 percent from long distance through three games. Those are blistering percentages that surely have the Celtics enamored by the thought of what Edwards could turn into down the line.

For now, tough, it’s time to just sit back and enjoy the show. The combination of Edwards and Boston’s offense has been a match made in heaven. He has lit up every opponent who has stood in his way thus far in Vegas.

Next up on the list: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.