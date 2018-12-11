AD Heaps Praise on C’s Rookie Williams After First Meeting

BOSTON – Louisiana native Robert Williams began idolizing Anthony Davis long before ‘The Brow’ was drafted by his hometown New Orleans Pelicans. During his early teenage years, Williams would watch highlight tapes of the prodigious University of Kentucky product, hoping to learn a thing or two that he could add to his own game.

That idolization came full circle Monday night, as the Celtics rookie faced off against Davis for the first time in his career. And in poetic fashion, Williams found himself on the wrong end of one of those highlight-reel plays less than 90 seconds after checking into the game.

Midway through the first quarter, Williams allowed Davis to spin away from him on the defensive end for an easy alley-oop jam. But, rather than be discouraged, Williams used that play as a lesson.

Three possessions later, he got his revenge.

This time, Davis caught the ball in the key with Williams at his hip. He backed the rookie down with one dribble before spinning into a pump fake, but Williams didn’t bite. He did, however, bite on Davis’ ensuing hook-shot attempt, rising up and sending it back with authority for a highlight-reel play of his own.

The emphatic swat sent the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy, but Davis may have been the most shocked person in the building.

“I was surprised,” Davis admitted after the game. “I thought he was going to go for the pump fake, and he didn’t. I just tried to shoot over him. But he’s good. He’s talented. He’s a good defensive player.”

Williams showed glimpses of his defensive talent all night long, as he rose – quite literally – to the occasion for an injury-ridden Celtics team to provide season-highs of seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots (two against Davis) in a 113-100 win.

Williams was one of many role players who was counted on to step up Monday night, as the C’s were without Aron Baynes (ankle), Gordon Hayward (illness), Al Horford (knee), Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle). The 21-year-old forward had accumulated less than 33 minutes of game time all season up until that point, but coach Brad Stevens threw him into the fire against a talented Pelicans front court for nearly 26 minutes of action.

Davis wound up pouring in 41 points on 17-of-34 shooting, but that, of course, was not all on Williams. For the most part, Williams defended Davis with success, leaving the five-time All-Star enthused by the end of the night.

“He plays hard,” said Davis, who was out-rebounded 11-7 by Williams despite having played 12 more minutes. “If he keeps working on it, he’s going to get better.”

Williams’ peers feel the same way.

Veteran Marcus Morris has been more than impressed by his young teammate’s body of work, from his talent, to his athleticism, to his overall dedication to the game.

“I said it maybe two weeks ago that he’s going to be a special guy,” Morris said after pouring in a season-high 31 points. “The way he defends the rim, the way he has a knack for defense, is great for our team. He’s setting pick-and-rolls and you can almost throw it anywhere and he’s going to go get it. He’s different than all the other bigs we got, and I think down the line he’s going to continue to help us.”

Williams certainly was a big help Monday night, as he stepped up and answered the call for an injury-plagued Celtics team. And after seeing the impact he can have against a superstar player, he says his confidence is now “through the roof.”

“Just knowing that my presence is felt out there, even with the best big men in the league,” said Williams. “It just gives me confidence and it lets me know I can get out there and compete.”

It will also gain him respect from top big men in the league, just as it did with his childhood idol Monday night.