How To Choose Your Celtics Mini Plan

BOSTON – You want season tickets to the Boston Celtics, but you know it wouldn’t work out. Not enough time. Not enough cash. Not enough…

… Wait, there are mini plans?! Yes. Yes, there are.

For anyone who feels the time or money crunch, yet still wants to make it to at least 10 Celtics games this season, mini plans are the best course of action. Based on which of four available plans you choose, you get to select the opponents that you know you want to see, and the days of the week that you know you’ll be available to head to the Garden. It’s a best-of-both-worlds scenario.

The four offered plans are below, with a brief outline of the strengths of each. For more information on Mini Plans, call 1-866-4-CEL-TIX.

The Marquee Plan

DOW Date Opponent TIME FRI 10/25/19 TOR 7:00 MON 11/11/19 DAL 7:30 FRI 12/6/19 DEN 8:00 FRI 1/3/20 ATL 7:00 WED 1/8/20 SAS 7:00 WED 1/15/20 DET 7:30 FRI 3/6/20 UTA 7:30 SUN 3/29/20 MIN 6:00 FRI 4/3/20 ORL 7:30 WED 4/8/20 IND 7:00

You get a lot in this plan, headlined by six of 10 games falling on either Friday or Sunday, and a plan filled with opponents that are expected to challenge for berths into the Playoffs. The most attractive opponents included in this mini plan are the Toronto Raptors, the Dallas Mavericks, the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz.

The Raptors are the defending NBA champions who return much of their championship core, with five-time All-Star Kyle Lowry still leading the way and Most Improved Player Pascal Siakam ready to reach the next level.

The Mavericks and the Hawks, meanwhile, are two intriguing teams that are on the rise in the NBA. Dallas is set to begin its new era with the pairing of Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic and talented big man Kristaps Porzingis. The Hawks took flight at the end of last season with Trae Young and John Collins leading the way, and Atlanta has since added veterans Evan Turner, Jabari Parker and Chandler Parsons to the mix, while drafting De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in the top 10.

Utah is the team nobody is talking about. The Jazz won 50 games last season and have significantly upgraded their talent by adding Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. Adding those two high-level players to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert gives Utah one of the most intriguing and talented cores in the league.

The Business Plan

DOW Date Opponent TIME WED 10/30/19 MIL 7:30 MON 11/25/19 SAC 7:30 MON 12/9/19 CLE 7:30 THUR 12/12/19 PHI 8:00 WED 1/22/20 MEM 7:30 THUR 1/30/20 GSW 8:00 TUE 3/3/20 BKN 7:30 WED 3/18/20 NYK 7:30 WED 4/1/20 MIA 7:30 WED 4/15/20 CHI 7:30

Looking to host prospective or current clients, or to treat employees during the work week? Go with the Business Plan.

All 10 of this plan’s games fall on weekdays, with two on Mondays, one on a Tuesday, five on Wednesdays, and two on Thursdays. And those Thursday games? They’re pretty good.

The premier games on this plan are a Dec. 12 matchup with the 76ers and a Jan. 30 matchup with the Warriors. Those are two of the top 10 home games, at the very least, on Boston’s entire home schedule.

Additionally, you’ll also get a chance to see reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler all come to town with these 10 games. That’s a lot of bang for the buck.

The Rivalry Plan

DOW Date Opponent TIME SUN 10/6/19 CHA 3:00 WED 11/13/19 WAS 7:30 WED 11/27/19 BKN 7:00 WED 12/4/19 MIA 7:30 FRI 12/20/19 DET 7:30 FRI 12/27/19 CLE 4:00 MON 1/13/20 CHI 7:00 MON 1/20/20 LAL 7:30 WED 2/5/20 ORL 7:30 FRI 3/27/20 POR 7:30

It’s exactly what it sounds like. If you want to see the games that have some significant rivalry storyline involved – including against the arch-enemy Lakers – this is your plan.

The top rivalry games in this category are against the Hornets, the Wizards, the Nets, and the Lakers. The included Oct. 6 preseason game between the Celtics and the Hornets will mark the first time Kemba Walker will play against his old team, and the same goes for Terry Rozier against Boston. The Nov. 13 game against Washington should mark the first time Isaiah Thomas will be able to play significant minutes against the Celtics since they traded him for Kyrie Irving.

And speaking of Irving, his homecoming to Boston will take place Nov. 27. Here’s a secret: It probably won’t feel like a homecoming at one of the most intriguing storyline games on the entire NBA schedule.

You also get to see the NBA’s featured MLK Day game between the Celtic s and LeBron James and the Lakers, as well as Jimmy Butler and the Heat, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers, and an upstart Orlando team that made the Playoffs last season.

The Weekend Plan

DOW Date Opponent TIME SUN 10/13/19 CLE 3:00 FRI 11/1/19 NYK 7:30 SUN 12/22/19 CHA 6:00 SAT 12/28/19 TOR 7:00 SAT 1/11/20 NOLA 7:00 SAT 1/18/20 PHX 7:00 FRI 2/7/20 ATL 7:30 SUN 3/8/20 OKC 6:00 FRI 3/13/20 WAS 7:30 SUN 4/5/20 MIL 3:30

Here’s the plan for all of you weekend goers who are too busy to get to the Garden on a weekday. There are some pretty fun matchups mixed in on these weekends as well.

All 10 games, including one Sunday preseason game, fall on the weekend. Three fall on Fridays, three fall on Saturdays, and four fall on Sundays. You get premier matchups against Antetokounmpo, Thomas and the No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson. Additionally within this plan, Walker will take on his former team in the Hornets, the reigning-champion Raptors will come to town, and talented young teams like the Hawks and Suns will take on the Celtics.

Only three of these 10 games – Nov. 1 against New York, Feb. 7 against Atlanta, and March 13 against Washington – will tip off later than 7 p.m.