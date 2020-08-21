Previewing What the Celtics Could Find in the 2020 Draft

BOSTON – Now that the Boston Celtics know that they own the Nos. 14, 26, 30 and 47 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, you might be wondering who they might wind up with should they go on to use those picks. We’re glass-half-full people here at Celtics.com, so we’re going to give you the best-case scenarios.

Below is a breakdown of the top five players in NBA history who have been chosen at each of Boston’s slots, the top selections the Celtics have made at those accompanying slots, as well as the last five players who were drafted at those slots.

It’s time to dream big! That’s what the Draft is all about, isn’t it?

Pick No. 14 – via Memphis

Boston acquired this pick during a Jan. 12, 2015 three-team trade with Memphis and New Orleans. This was the trade that sent forward Jeff Green from the C’s to the Grizzlies, and now five years late, we know that it netted Boston a lottery pick.

Top Picks of All-Time at No. 14

Clyde Drexler (1983 – Portland)

Tim Hardaway (1989 – Golden State)

Peja Stojakovic (1996 – Sacramento)

Dan Majerle (1988 – Phoenix)

Michael Cage (1984 – LA Clippers)

Notable Celtics Picks at No. 14

Romeo Langford (2019)

Eric Williams (1995)

Last Five Players Drafted at No. 14

Romeo Langford (2019 – Boston)

Michael Porter (2018 – Denver)

Bam Adebayo (2017 – Miami)

Denzel Valentine (2016 – Chicago)

Cameron Payne (2015 – Oklahoma City)

Pick No. 26 – Boston’s Own Pick

This selection is Boston’s own pick after logging the fifth-best win percentage in the NBA this season.

Top Picks of All-Time at No. 26

Vlade Divac (1989 – Sacramento)

Kevin Martin (2004 – Sacramento)

George Hill (2008 – San Antonio)

Samuel Dalembert (2001 – Philadelphia)

Jerome Williams (1996 – Detroit)

Notable Celtics Picks at No. 26

Never chosen at No. 26

Last Five Players Drafted at No. 26

Dylan Windler (2019 – Cleveland)

Landry Shamet (2018 – Philadelphia)

Caleb Swanigan (2017 – Portland)

Furkan Korkmaz (2016 – Philadelphia)

Nikola Milutinov (2015 – San Antonio)

Pick No. 30 – via Milwaukee (acquired from Phoenix)

Boston acquired this pick during a July 6, 2019 trade with the Phoenix Suns. This trade sent center Aron Baynes and the draft rights to guard Ty Jerome to Phoenix in exchange for this conditional pick and a traded player exception.

Top Picks of All-Time at No. 30

Spencer Haywood (1971 – Buffalo)

Jimmy Butler (2011 – Chicago)

David Lee (2005 – New York)

Nate McMillan (1986 – Seattle)

Anderson Varejao (2004 – Orlando)

Notable Celtics Picks at No. 30

J.R. Giddens (2008)

Last Five Players Drafted at No. 30

Kevin Porter (2019 – Milwaukee)

Omari Spellman (2018 – Atlanta)

Josh Hart (2017 – Utah)

Damian Jones (2016 – Golden State)

Kevon Looney (2015 – Golden State)

Pick No. 47 – via Brooklyn (acquired from Charlotte)

Boston acquired this pick during a July 6, 2019 trade with the Charlotte Hornets, during which the team acquired Kemba Walker and sent out Terry Rozier. Charlotte sent the least favorable of its owned 2020 second-rounders to Boston in the trade.

Top Picks of All-Time at No. 47

Paul Millsap (2006 – Utah)

Mo Williams (2003 – Utah)

Gerald Wilkins (1985 – New York)

Vernon Maxwell (1988 – Denver)

Alvin Williams (1997 – Portland)

Notable Celtics Picks at No. 47

Darren Morningstar (1992)

Ronnie Williams (1984)

Last Five Players Drafted at No. 47

