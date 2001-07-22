BOSTON, July 22 -- The Boston Celtics and Shaw's Supermarkets announced Sunday night that Philadelphia's Raja Bell is the winner of the second Shaw's Cup, honoring the player who exhibited extraordinary effort during the seven-day Shaw's Pro Summer League.

The award, determined by representatives of the teams, media, and summer league officials, was presented prior to tipoff of Philadelphia's final Shaw's Pro Summer League contest on Sunday evening. Bell scored 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting in that game.

Seattle's Desmond Mason won the first Shaw's Cup last year.

Bell, who emerged as a force off the bench for the Sixers in the 2001 NBA Playoffs, entered the final day of Shaw's play as the league's leading scorer, averaging 21.4 points per game. His remarkable 61.5 shooting percentage (40-for-65) and 50 percent average (6-for-12) from three-point territory was augmented by averages of 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

"The Boston Celtics and Shaw's Supermarkets are extremely proud to recognize Raja Bell," said Celtics General Manager Chris Wallace. "He has exemplified truly outstanding and consistent all-around play at this year's Shaw's Pro Summer League."

"Shaw's Supermarkets is proud to sponsor this NBA summer league and pleased to play a role in recognizing one of its many talented players," said Paul Gannon, Shaw's Chief Operating Officer.