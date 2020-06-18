Tremont Waters Named NBA G League Rookie of the Year

PORTLAND, Maine – The NBA G League announced today that Maine Red Claws Two-Way Player Tremont Waters has been named NBA G League Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

“We are so happy for Tremont,” said Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. “He had a fantastic G League season on both ends of the court, and continued to improve all the facets of his game while leading a winning team. This recognition is well-deserved.”

In 36 games with the Red Claws, Waters averaged 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game, leading Maine to a 28-14 record and Atlantic Division title. Waters was also named NBA G League Player of the Month for November 2019 and received Player of the Week honors for the week ending Nov. 24. Waters was also named to the Midseason All-NBA G League team, the league’s equivalent of an All-Star Team.

Waters was the 51st overall selection by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. To date, Waters has played in 10 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game.

Waters is the fourth Red Claws player to earn NBA G League Rookie of the Year honors, joining Abdel Nader (2016-17), Tim Frazier (2014-15) and DeShawn Sims (2010-11).