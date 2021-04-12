Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

BOSTON, MA – Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played April 5-11, the NBA announced today. It is the second time this season that he has received the conference’s weekly award.

Tatum, 23, averaged an Eastern Conference-best 31.5 points on 48.8% shooting (38.9% 3-PT), 8.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists throughout the past week, which included a loss to Philadelphia (4/6) and three consecutive wins against New York (4/7), Minnesota (4/9), and at Denver (4/11). The St. Louis native produced at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last three games – all Boston wins – marking the longest such streak by a Celtics player since Paul Pierce in 2003.

The fourth-year professional and two-time NBA All-Star scored a career-high 53 points on 16-of-25 shooting (6-10 3-PT, 15-16 FT) against Minnesota last Friday night, making him the youngest player in franchise history to reach the 50-point mark in a single game (Larry Bird: 26y, 113d – 3/30/83). He also hauled in 10 rebounds during regulation of the Celtics 145-136 overtime victory, making him the first Celtics player to record 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in a game since Larry Bird in 1989.

Tatum, who scored 30 of his career-best 53 points in the second half against the Timberwolves on Friday, followed up with 14 of his 28 points coming in the fourth quarter of Boston’s comeback win at Denver on Sunday. His 19.5-point scoring average in the second half ranked first in the Eastern Conference (April 5-11).

This marks the second time this season, and the third time in his NBA career, that Tatum has received Player of the Week honors. It’s also the second straight year in which a Celtics player has been recognized for multiple Player of the Week awards in the same season (Jaylen Brown).

In 48 games this season, Tatum is averaging career highs in points (25.7 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg), and assists (4.2 apg), while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc. He’s one of five NBA players producing at least 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal during the 2020-21 season.

