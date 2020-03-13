Statement on Postponement of Celtics Games

Following Wednesday’s announcement that the 2019-20 season would be suspended due to COVID-19 related concerns, the NBA announced that all games through the next 30 days are postponed.

Tickets that have already been purchased for these games will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If these games are ultimately not played or played in an empty arena, fans who purchased through the Celtics, Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster affiliates, or the TD Garden Box Office will have the option to receive a credit for a future Celtics game or will be refunded.

Fans should return to this website or check or the Celtics’ social platforms, where ticket and future schedule information will be announced as soon as it is available.