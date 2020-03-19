Statement From The Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics learned today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case.

The Celtics player, who is not exhibiting symptoms, has been in isolation for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by team medical staff. The team is awaiting further testing results and will communicate them as appropriate. Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation.