Celtics Sign Vincent Poirier

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed center Vincent Poirier, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Poirier, 25, joins the NBA after spending the last six seasons playing professionally overseas, most recently with Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in 2018-19 where he averaged 10.5 points (61.6% FG), 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 blocked shots in 73 games (59 starts) across the Euroleague and Spanish ACB. He ranked third on his Baskonia team in scoring, while also leading the team in rebounding.

Thirty-four of Poirier’s 73 games last season came in Euroleague competition, where he ranked first across the league in both rebounding (8.3) and offensive rebounds (3.4). He was the only Euroleague player averaging at least 10 points (11.9 ppg) and eight rebounds in 2018-19.