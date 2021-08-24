Celtics Sign Robert Williams III to Contract Extension

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed center Robert Williams III to a contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Rob has worked hard to turn himself into a very impactful player, and his talent and selfless play give him an even higher upside to reach going forward,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “Rob has embraced being a Celtic from day one. He is a great teammate and is completely committed to getting better. We’re excited that he will continue to do so here in Boston.”

Originally selected by the Celtics in the first round (27th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft, Williams III has averaged 5.7 points on 72.0% shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.5 blocked shots, and 14.7 minutes in 113 games (16 starts) over three seasons in Boston. He has increased his scoring, rebounds, and assists in each year since joining the NBA.

Playing in a career-best 52 games (13 starts) in 2020-21, Williams III produced a career highs in points (8.0 ppg), rebounds (6.9 rpg), assists (1.8 apg), steals (0.8 spg), blocked shots (1.8 bpg) and minutes (18.9 mpg) last season. The Shreveport, LA native tallied a career-high 20 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting on April 2 vs. Houston, making him the first Celtics player in franchise history to produce 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 8+ assists while shooting 100% from the field.

Williams III set franchise marks during the 2021 NBA Playoffs as well, becoming the first Celtics player ever to record nine blocked shots in a postseason game during the team’s series-opening game against the Nets on May 22. He played in three games during that First Round matchup, averaging 6.3 points (64.3% FG), 5.0 rebounds, and 15.3 minutes.