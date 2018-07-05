Celtics Sign Robert Williams

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed center/forward Robert Williams, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams, 20, comes to Boston after having been selected 27th overall with the team’s lone draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He averaged 11.1 points on 59.1% shooting and 8.7 rebounds in 61 games (40 starts) over two collegiate seasons at Texas A&M University.

As a sophomore in 2017-18, Williams (6-10, 241 lbs.) led the Southeastern Conference in rebounding with 9.2 boards per game. He was also named Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year after producing a conference-best 78 blocked shots, the second-most by any player in school history.

The Shreveport, LA native burst onto the collegiate scene as a freshman in 2016-17, averaging 11.9 points (55.8% FG), 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots in his first season with the Aggies. He earned Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors, in addition to being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Williams will wear No. 44 for the Celtics.