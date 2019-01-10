Celtics Sign R.J. Hunter To Two-Way Contract

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed guard R.J. Hunter to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hunter comes to Boston having played in 22 games for the Erie Bay Hawks of the NBA G League, where he averaged 22.0 points (42.6% FG, 34.3% 3-PT, 85.6% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 block in 33.2 minutes. Hunter has scored 40 or more points on two separate occasions, including a season-high 46 points on 19-of-31 shooting (8-15 3-PT) and 10 rebounds against Delaware on Dec. 29.

Hunter has connected on 72 three-point field goals with Erie, tied for the third most in the G League in 2018-19.

Originally selected by Boston with the 28th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Hunter has played in 44 career NBA games over three seasons with the Celtics, Bulls, and Rockets.