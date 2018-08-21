Celtics Sign PJ Dozier to Two-Way Contract

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed guard PJ Dozier to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dozier, 21, is set to compete on his second two-way contract in as many NBA seasons, having previously held a two-way position with Oklahoma City in 2017-18. He made his NBA debut with the Thunder on Feb. 8, 2018 at the Lakers, one of two contests he saw action in.

In 43 games played (38 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League last season, Dozier (6-7, 201 lbs.) produced 12.9 points (46.5% FG, 34.0% 3-PT), 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.4 minutes. The University of South Carolina product scored at least 20 points on five occasions, including a season-high 26 points (10-19 FG) on Jan. 28 against the South Bay Lakers.

Dozier participated in five games on Oklahoma City’s 2018 NBA Las Vegas Summer team in July, averaging 11.0 points on 52.0% shooting and 1.40 steals in 23.0 minutes.

A native of Columbia, SC, Dozier capped off his two-year collegiate career on a high note in 2017 after contributing to the Gamecocks’ first-ever NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance. He averaged 15.6 points (50.8% FG), 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in five tournament games and was selected to the NCAA Tournament All-Region team.