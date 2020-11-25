Celtics Sign Jayson Tatum to Contract Extension

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed All-Star forward Jayson Tatum to a contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Jayson has emerged as one of the best two-way players in the NBA through his first three seasons, and will continue to get better and better as a player and a leader,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. “He possesses unique scoring and playmaking abilities, and has displayed exceptional poise and maturity in how he approaches the game. He’s someone who, at 22 years of age, will be a central figure to this organization’s championship aspirations for many years to come.”

“I am incredibly grateful to the Celtics organization, and the city of Boston for this opportunity,” said Tatum. “I love this city, this organization, and the best fans in the NBA. I plan on being here for a very long time.”

A first-time NBA All-Star in 2019-20, Tatum, 22, produced a team-high 23.4 points on 45.0% shooting (40.3% 3-PT) in just his third NBA season. The St. Louis, MO native added 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 66 games (all starts) to become the first Celtics player to register 23.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in a single season since Paul Pierce in 2003.

Tatum’s All-Star season resulted in his selection to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team, making him the second Celtics player in franchise history to receive All-NBA honors prior to his 23rd birthday.

Originally drafted by the Celtics with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum has averaged 17.3 points (45.7% FG, 40.1% 3-PT, 82.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocked shots, and 31.8 minutes played in 225 career games (all starts) over three NBA seasons. The 22-year-old has improved his marks in scoring, rebounds, assists, and steals in each season since joining the professional ranks, and is the only player in NBA history to accumulate 3,900 points, 1,300 rebounds, and 400 3-point field goals through his first three seasons.

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all black starting five. In addition, 35 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.