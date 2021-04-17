Celtics Sign Jabari Parker

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed forward Jabari Parker, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Selected with the second overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014 NBA Draft, Parker, 26, has averaged 14.8 points (49.3% FG, 32.3% 3-PT, 74.0% FT), 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 28.8 minutes in 288 career games (190 starts) over seven NBA seasons with Milwaukee, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, and Sacramento. He has averaged at least 14.0 points in four of his seven NBA seasons, including each of the last two years (2018-19/2019-20).

In a corresponding roster move, the Celtics have waived center Moe Wagner.