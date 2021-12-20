Celtics Sign C.J. Miles

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed 15-year NBA veteran C.J. Miles to a 10-day contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Originally selected by Utah in the second round (34th overall) of the 2005 NBA Draft, Miles, 34, has averaged 9.6 points on 41.1% shooting (35.8% 3-PT, 80.9% FT), 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 20.4 minutes in 848 career NBA games (303 starts) with the Jazz, Cleveland, Indiana, Toronto, Memphis, and Washington.

Miles (G/F) has averaged at least 10.0 points in six of his 15 NBA seasons, including four straight double-digit scoring years from 2014-15 to 2017-18. The Dallas, TX native last played in the NBA in 2019-20, when he produced 6.4 points over 10 games with the Wizards.