Celtics Sign 2019 NBA Draft Pick Carsen Edwards

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed rookie guard Carsen Edwards, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Selected 33rd overall by the Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft, Edwards capped off his three-year career at Purdue University with a dynamic junior season in 2018-19. In addition to finishing ninth in the NCAA in scoring at 24.3 points, his 874 points scored ranked third in school history for points tallied in a single season. The Atascocita, TX native also shot 39.4% from the field and drilled 135 three-pointers (35.5% 3-PT) en route to being named one of 10 finalists for the 2018-19 Naismith Trophy – given to the NCAA National Player of the Year.

Edwards completed a stellar run in Las Vegas at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, where he averaged 19.4 points (47.9% FG, 46.7% 3-PT), 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 steals in five games (two starts). The 21-year-old guard reached the 20-point mark three times, including a 25-point, 8-rebound performance in the team’s summer finale against the Grizzlies on July 13.