Celtics Re-Sign Daniel Theis, Brad Wanamaker

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have re-signed forward Daniel Theis and guard Brad Wanamaker, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Theis, 27, returns to Boston after playing in a career-high 66 games for the Celtics in 2018-19, averaging 5.7 points (54.9% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 73.7% FT), 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 13.8 minutes. He scored in double figures 14 times last season, including a career-high 22-point performance to go along with 10 rebounds at Chicago on Dec. 8.

Theis came to Boston in 2017-18 as the first German-born player to have signed a contract with the Celtics. He’s averaged 5.5 points (54.5% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 74.5% FT), 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 129 career games (five starts) with the franchise.

Prior to joining the Celtics, Theis played professionally in Germany for seven seasons from 2010-11 to 2016-17 and was a three-time Beko BBL All-Star. He was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in his final season in 2016-17.

Wanamaker, 29, returns to Boston after playing in 36 games for the Celtics as a rookie in 2018-19. He averaged 3.9 points while shooting 47.6% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc (16-39 3-PT). The Philadelphia, PA native scored in double figures three times, including a career-high 17 points at Washington on April 9.

Prior to joining the NBA, Wanamaker spent the previous seven years competing professionally in Europe. He averaged 11.5 points on 45.6% shooting (35.0% 3-PT) with Fenerbahce Ulker of the Euroleague in 2017-18, and was a Second Team All-Euroleague selection in 2016-17 during his lone season with Darrussafaka Basketbol Istanbul.

A four-year product at the University of Pittsburgh from 2007-08 to 2010-11, Wanamaker averaged 7.9 points on 43.7% shooting in his collegiate career with the Panthers.