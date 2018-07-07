Celtics Re-Sign Aron Baynes

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have re-signed center Aron Baynes, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Baynes, 31, started in 67 of his 81 games played during his first season with the Celtics in 2017-18, averaging 6.0 points (47.1% FG, 75.6% FT) and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes. He anchored the Celtics league-leading defense, which allowed just 97.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the court (3rd best among players who played in half of their team’s games).

“Aron was a big part of our success this past year and we’re thrilled to have him back,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. “He’s a great teammate and an anchor to our defense. The energy and passion that he brings to the table are contagious.”

The Australian native capped off last season with a career-high 26-point (12-23 FG), 14-rebound performance against Brooklyn on April 11, making him the first Celtics center to produce 25+ points and 14+ rebounds in a single game since Kevin Garnett (12/3/08).

Baynes played in all 19 of Boston’s postseason games in 2018 (12 starts), averaging 6.0 points (50.6% FG, 72.2% FT) and 6.2 rebounds in 20.5 minutes. He also shot a team-best 11-for-23 from beyond the arc (47.8% 3-PT) throughout the NBA Playoffs.

A six-year NBA veteran, Baynes has averaged 5.4 points (50.2% FG, 80.2% FT), 4.4 rebounds and 15.0 minutes in 376 career games (91 starts) with San Antonio, Detroit and Boston.