Celtics Re-Acquire Daniel Theis in Four-Player Deal with Rockets

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have re-acquired fifth-year center Daniel Theis from the Houston Rockets, in exchange for centers Bruno Fernando and Enes Freedom, and guard Dennis Schröder, the team announced today. The deal reunites Theis with the Celtics, the franchise he originally joined the NBA with in 2017-18.

Theis, 29, has played in 285 games (141 starts) over five NBA seasons with Boston, Chicago, and Houston, averaging 7.5 points on 54.1% shooting (32.7% 3-PT), 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocked shots, and 19.6 minutes. He has played in 26 games for Houston this season (21 starts), contributing 8.4 points (46.9% FG), and 5.0 rebounds in 22.5 minutes.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Celtics in July of 2017, Theis produced 7.2 points on 55.4% shooting (34.5% 3-PT), 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, 13 double-doubles, and 18.8 minutes in 236 games (106 starts) over parts of four seasons with the Celtics from 2017-18 to 2020-21. He played a critical role during the Celtics Eastern Conference Finals run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, averaging 8.9 points (52.1% FG), 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocked shots, and 28.4 minutes, while starting each of Boston’s 17 postseason contests.

Fernando, 23, averaged 1.0 points on 50.0% shooting, and 0.8 rebounds in 20 games with Boston. Freedom played in 35 games (one start) for the Celtics in 2021-22 – his second stint with the team – averaging 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes. Signed as a free agent on Aug. 13, Schröder produced 14.4 points on 44.0% shooting (34.9% 3-PT, 84.8% FT), 3.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 49 games (25 starts) during his lone season in Boston.