Celtics Draft Juhann Begarin in Second Round of 2021 NBA Draft

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics selected Juhann Begarin in the second round (45th overall), marking the team’s lone selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Begarin, 18, was selected by the Celtics after averaging 9.3 points on 45.6% shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 52 games over two seasons with Paris Basket of the Pro B League (2019-20 – 2020-21).

The Abymes, Guadeloupe native averaged 11.9 points on 45.9% shooting (36.4% 3-PT) in 33 games this past season, including three games of 20+ points. He produced double-digit scoring in five consecutive games during the team’s seven-game winning streak from May 25 through June 11, helping elevate Paris Basket to the French Pro A League.