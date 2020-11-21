Celtics Complete Three-Team Trade with Grizzlies, Trail Blazers

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have traded center Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced today. Boston also traded the draft rights to guard Desmond Bane to the Grizzlies and received two future second round draft picks.

As part of the transaction, the Celtics will receive the better draft pick between Houston’s second round selection in 2023, and whichever 2023 second round draft pick is worst between Memphis or Dallas. Boston will also receive Memphis’s own 2025 second round draft pick.

Kanter played in 58 of Boston’s 72 games (seven starts) in his lone season with the team, averaging 8.1 points (57.2% FG, 70.7% FT), and 7.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes of action. The nine-year pro tallied nine double-doubles on the season, including a 22-point, 19-rebound performance against New Orleans on Jan. 11.