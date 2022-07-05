Celtics Announce Roster for NBA2k23 NBA Summer League 2022

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced their roster for the NBA 2K23 NBA Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, NV that is highlighted by three players that were members of the 2021-22 Celtics that advanced to the NBA Finals. The Celtics tip off their summer action on Saturday, July 9 against Miami (5:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV).

Returning Celtics Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan fill the core of the 2022 Summer Celtics and are joined by 2022 second round draft pick JD Davison and 2021 second round draft pick Juhann Begarin. The Summer Celtics will be led by Celtics assistant coach Ben Sullivan.

The 17th NBA2K23 NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

After opening summer league action on Saturday, the Celtics will continue their four-game slate on Monday, July 11 against Milwaukee at 8:00 p.m. ET. Boston will round out preliminary play with a pair of games against Golden State (July 12 – 8:30 p.m. ET) and Memphis (July 14 – 3:30 p.m. ET). The games against Milwaukee and Golden State will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Boston.

The Celtics will be providing comprehensive coverage throughout Celtics Summer League, with exclusive video and written content on Celtics.com, the Celtics App, and Celtics social media channels.

2022 BOSTON CELTICS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

**Roster subject to change**